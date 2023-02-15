Fish served at a restaurant in Japan came alive and bit the chopsticks of the customer. The fish, served, was alive and it was trying to eat the chopsticks. The video of the incident is now viral on Twitter, with over 11.4 million views and over 80,000 likes. The bizarre clip is shared by a Twitter handle, Oddly Terrifying, with a caption: "Fish served at restaurant bites chopstick". Food Blogger in China Who Illegally Purchased and Ate A Great White Shark Has Been Fined $18,500; View Post and Video.

Fish Served on Plate at Restaurant in Japan Comes Alive, Video Goes Viral:

Fish served at restaurant bites chopstick😳 pic.twitter.com/PnkG6xt1Ig — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 13, 2023

