The farthest distance axe throw is 40.10 m (131.56 ft). The interesting Guinness World Record was achieved by Italy's Simone Freddi in Gradisca, Gorizia, Italy. The world record was achieved on June 10, 2023. Simone Freddi beat the previous record by nearly 13 m. He has been training in axe-throwing for over 10 years. Guinness World Records took to their Instagram handle to share the video of Simone attempting the world record. The video shows Simone perfectly throwing the axe towards a cardboard kept at a distance. Most Wine Glasses Balanced On Head is 319, Guinness World Record Achieved by Aristotelis Valaoritis From Cyprus (Watch Video).

Here's the Video of the World Record:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

