There are a gazillion types of dosas. From Masala dosa to Mysore dosa, from Adai dosa to Neer dosa, there is no end to this list. And adding to this list is ‘Fire Dosa’ from Indore. A food blogger, Amar Sirohi, recently shared an amazing Instagram video introducing this unusual type of dosa from the streets of Indore and we totally feel the man cooking this dish should be the next Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant.

Check Out The ‘Fire Dosa’ From Indore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)

For those unfamiliar with dosa, it is a South Indian dish looking like a crepe, made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice. It is served hot with sambhar and chutney.

