On Thursday, the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought flash floods in New York City. The flash floods turned the streets of the city into a river. Several bizarre videos from the area started doing rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, a man can be seen relaxing and smoking hookah in a raft. Take a look:

Man In New York City Relaxes On Raft, Smoking A Hookah, As City Floods pic.twitter.com/74oEBXBFvo— HeadlineHunter! 🚨 Alerts (@freehumanity911) September 2, 2021

In another video, a man has captured a video wherein a rat can be seen doing synchronized swimming in the flooded street. Take a look:

Only in New York they got rats that can synchronize swim https://t.co/SUHiDWgaJ9— BASED (@crackcobain__) September 2, 2021

