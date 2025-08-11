A video showing a rare, bizarre and a totally unimaginable brawl between a stray dog, a cow, and two animal lovers has gone viral on social media. The video, captured on a CCTV at an unnamed location, shows a stray dog biting a cow. Following this, a cow lover arrives on a scooter and begins beating the dog with a stick until it collapses and loses consciousness. Seeing this, a dog lover reaches the spot and confronts the man. A heated argument ensues between the two animal lovers. In an unexpected twist, the dog suddenly got up and bit the dog lover, likely confusing him for the attacker. The bite was so intense that the man fell, and bystanders rushed in to help. Madurai Dog Attack: Stray Dog Mauls 8-Year-Old Boy Outside Home, Injures Father Who Tried to Save Him; Shocking CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Dog, Cow, and 2 Animal Lovers Engage in Brawl

Cow vs Dog Dog vs Man Man vs Dog lover Dog lover vs Dog Life has come a full circle in this video. pic.twitter.com/ew52kDtLQf — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 11, 2025

