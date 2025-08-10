In a shocking incident in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, a stray dog entered a home through an open gate and viciously attacked an eight-year-old boy, Senthil, and his father, Muthusamy. CCTV footage shows the dog biting the child’s arms, legs, and thigh before turning on his father, injuring his leg and thigh as he tried to save his son. The dog also chased other family members before the Madurai Corporation’s animal control team captured it after an hour. Both victims were treated at Madurai Government Hospital, with Senthil receiving stitches and anti-rabies shots. Locals blame stray dog proliferation on fish waste and leftover food dumped openly by nearby eateries, demanding immediate civic action and strict waste disposal enforcement to prevent further attacks. Dog Attack in Samastipur: 13-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Bihar, Face Gnawed Down to the Bone.

Madurai Dog Attack

#Madurai: Stray Dog Attacks 8-Years-Old Outside Home, Father Also Mauled While Rescuing Him. pic.twitter.com/4mxuZfOb4N — Deepak Singh (@SinghDeepakUP) August 8, 2025

