Weddings are traditionally multi-day affairs and involve many ceremonies and rituals. Freshly, a wedding video went viral wherein you can see guests in the banquet hall waiting for the bride and groom when the couple is seen entering in a unique style. The bride and groom enter by sitting on the bucket of the JCB machine. The bride sitting in the bucket greets the guests by shaking hands, but then the bucket faces downwards and both their faces fall down on the table. The unique entry has completely failed. The video was shared from Sonal Kalra's Twitter handle. "JCB waala bhool gaya ki usey shaadi ka kaam mila hai… #viaWA", the video caption read.

Watch The Painfully Hilarious Video Here:

JCB waala bhool gaya ki usey shaadi ka kaam mila hai…#viaWA pic.twitter.com/dQwSgJTxpP — Sonal Kalra 🇮🇳 (@sonalkalra) November 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)