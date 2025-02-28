Love is beautiful in all colours! And when two love birds decide on their forever, the exchange of vows is a wholesome experience to witness. That’s what happened with this Indian gay couple who decided to tie the knot at their traditional best. It was a double baraat for the two grooms, and don’t miss out on the Punjabi boliyan! Arjun Kumar and Sanchit were captured dancing their hearts out on the beats of dhol and bolis as they geared up for their big day. The couples’ parents joined in, and the dreamy nuptial ceremony caught the internet’s attention after the wedding guest, Akanksha, uploaded the beautiful video on Instagram. The reel went viral, with netizens sharing their wishes to the newlyweds. However, the video garnered some negative reactions, too! Gay Couple Gets Married in Traditional Ceremony in Kolkata, Viral Wedding Wins Hearts on Internet.

Double Baraat of Two Grooms in Indian Gay Wedding Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha | Bollywood Dance (@aka_naach)

The Viral Video Sparks Mixed Reactions

Screenshot of Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

