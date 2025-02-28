Amid the dreamy wedding setting, a groom was captured with the mic asking his guests to keep the kids with them so that the couple’s photoshoot doesn’t get ruined. As he sat with his bride, posing for the wedding photos, while cash was showered at the couple, a kid was captured coming into the frame and pocketing some quick notes. The groom was soon seen hitting the little boy and asking the guest to take him away while also abusing him. The video has gone viral and is reportedly from Pakistan. The groom’s rude behaviour certainly has caught the attention of internet users. Double Baraat of Two Grooms in Indian Gay Wedding Viral Video Sparks Mixed Reactions Online, Do Not Miss Out on Punjabi Boliyan.

Watch Video of Pakistani Groom's Advice To Wedding Guests:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulha & Dulhan (@dulhaanddulhan)

