An artist in the Satara district has made a unique idol of Lord Ganesh that stands up and blesses the devotees when one touches its feet. In the video, it can be seen Ganapati Bappa getting up from his throne, standing up straight, and giving blessings. The unique idol has created a buzz on social media.

Watch Video:

