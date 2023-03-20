Reality TV star Georgia Harrison, in a recent interview, said that she ‘living in constant fear’ of more explicit video footage being shared without her permission. Stephen Bear, her ex-boyfriend, was sentenced to 21 months in prison after being found guilty of voyeurism and posting intimate recordings online. The 28-year-old claimed that viewing the video on the pay website OnlyFans was ‘the last straw’ for her. The interview precedes her television documentary ‘Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear’. Stephen Bear Jailed For Sharing Georgia Harrison ‘Secret Garden Sex Video’ on OnlyFans Website After Being Found Guilty in ‘Revenge Porn’ Trial.

Georgia Harrison Opens Up After Getting Justice Against Bear:

