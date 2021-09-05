Doctors and medical staff wear PPE kits while working in the hospital and taking care of patients. It helps in curtailing the spread of infection and keeps the staff safer. However, a incident has come to light wherein a patient resting on the hospital bed got scared on seeing a medical staff in a PPE suit. The patient likely thought it to be a ghost and immediately started screaming for help. The patient on the adjacent bed also gets startled. The video of the incident is going viral.

Watch The Video Here:

Patient thinks medical staff is a ghost.. pic.twitter.com/B9jmKqvCfZ — Jude David (@judedavid21) September 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)