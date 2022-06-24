The wildlife biologist from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida nabbed a giant Burmese python whose last meal was an entire white-tailed deer! The invasive snake tipped the scales at 215 pounds and wrestled with the researchers for twenty minutes. The biologist tracked down the female reptile through a program that uses radio transmitters implanted in male snakes. 16-Foot Burmese Python Snake Rescued in Assam’s Nagaon District, Know Interesting Facts About One of the Largest Species of Snakes.

Most Giant Burmese Python Caught In Florida

Largest Python Found To Date!

Full disclosure to the refugees flooding into Florida from PA NY MI whatever😎The Conservancy of Southwest Florida hauled in the largest python The female snake is nearly 18 feet long, 215 pounds, and had 122 developing eggs. Her last meal was an adult white-tailed deer pic.twitter.com/YhHUsWu2gl — 🇺🇸⭐️Captain Buddy Fender⭐️🇺🇸 (@CaptFender) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)