Nature's energy destroyed a seaside destination wedding plan! A video of a marriage ceremony surfaced online that shows enormous waves crashing into the wedding venue and destroying the entire set-up in a blink of an eye. According to the local media outlet, the incident took place on Saturday at the Hulihe'e Palace in Kailua-Kona on the west coast of Hawaii's Big Island. The large waves swamped the event, sending tables and chairs crashing toward guests. Wedding Mishap Video Goes Viral! Bride and Groom Falls Off Swing Attached to Crane Turning Grand Entry Into Disaster.

Watch The Viral Video:

If you don’t believe in sea level rise, this happened here in Hawaii yesterday. As pollution worsens, no one will be safe. Your wealth won’t save you. pic.twitter.com/zDrb2pcomy — Kaniela Ing (@KanielaIng) July 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)