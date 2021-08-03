A picture of a goose flying upside down captured by amateur nature photographer, Vincent Cornelissen, is doing the rounds on social media again. Earlier this year in March, he had posted a few pictures including this unusual dark gray-brown Bean goose flying upside down near the Dutch town of Arnhem. The photo had gone viral and continues to capture people’s attention. Well, now experts claim this waterfowl’s acrobatics is most likely showing off.

Photo of Goose Flying Upside Down

A goose in Arnhem, Netherlands, is forced to fly upside down while battling strong crosswinds - but somehow still manages to keep its head the right way up Credit: Vincent Cornelissen/Kennedy News pic.twitter.com/TsKXpxCVPX — Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) March 19, 2021

Vincent Cornelissen's Original Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vincent Cornelissen (@b0unce1971)

You could read the full story behind this goose flying upside down here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)