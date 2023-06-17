Pictures of UK Police dropping brides at their wedding venue are winning hearts online. The pictures were shared by UK's Hedge End Police which in its post said that they were in the right place at the right time when a coach carrying a wedding party had broken down on St John’s Road in Hedge End. The police department of Hedge End in England also shared pictures with the brides who can be seen clad in their beautiful white wedding gowns. Soon after their wedding coach had a breakdown, the brides who were worried about missing their wedding were in for a surprise when cops came to their rescue. "We told them to hop in to the police car and we gave them a lift in style to their wedding venue, arriving with minutes to spare!," the post on Facebook read. The heartwarming story has won the hearts of netizens who took to the comments section to share their views. "Love this! Great community spirit!" said one user while a second wrote, "Love it! Well done officers for saving their day. Heroes in so many ways." Bride and Groom Flaunt Well-Synced Moves With Utter Perfection on ‘Calm Down’, Viral Video Will Leave You Stunned!.

We Are Very Happy That We Could Be There To Help!

