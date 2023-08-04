In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a bridegroom is seen trying to lift the bride in their wedding function while posing for photographers. The groom attempts to lift the bride at least three times. Shortly after managing to lift her, he loses his balance and the newlywed fall onto the elevated platform. The groom had lifted the bride after much persuasion by the bystanders and ended up falling on the surface with his newlywed wife. Groom Narrowly Escapes Falling on Bride During Varmala Ceremony, Funny Video Goes Viral.

Here's the Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)