Recently, the Instagram account of Guinness World Records shared a video clip of Robert Wadlow, also known as "The Giant of Illinois," from 1935. The US man was recognised as the world's tallest man ever recorded by the Guinness World Records. According to its website, Mr Wadlow has held the record since 1955. He measured 8 ft 11.1 in (2.72 m) tall when last measured on 27 June 1940. By age five, Mr Wadlow was an incredible 1.63 m (5 ft 4 in) and had to wear clothes intended for teenagers. Aged eight, he overtook his 5 ft 11 in tall father. Danish Brothers Assemble the Largest Collection of Pokémon Cards in the World With 32k Cards; View Tweet.

Check Out the Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)