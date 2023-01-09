These brothers from Denmark, Jens Ishøy Prehn and Per Ishøy Nielsen, first started collecting Pokémon cards in 1999, when they became available in Denmark. For them, the initial appeal was in the design of the creatures, very different from the “warlike or robotic” characters that previously dominated the industry. Very soon, they were immersed in this world and started collecting the cards as brothers to compete with the strong collectors' community in Denmark. Now, they have found their place in the Guinness World Record by assembling the largest collection of Pokémon cards in the world, consisting of 32,809 different cards. Take a look at their journey here. Pikachu at NBA Game? Video Clip Captures Basketball Fan’s Dog Dyed in Yellow To Resemble the Famous Pokemon; Intenet Doesn't Approve.

Imagine having nearly every Pokemon card that exists 🤯https://t.co/lko3eQYhos — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 6, 2023

