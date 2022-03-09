BTS' vocalist and ARMY's meow baby turned 29 today. Suga surprised the ARMY by coming live on his birthday. Min Yoongi's birthday should be as special as his performances. Naturally, like every year this time too, Suga's fans showed their adoration by conducting various donation drives, and projects for social causes. Moreover, some cities were decorated with huge billboards with birthday wishes for Suga. Have a look at the same below: BTS Suga's 29th Birthday: ARMY Flood Twitter With Heartfelt Notes, Min Yoongie's HD Pictures, Birthday Messages And Greetings (View Tweets).

BTS' Min Yoongi's Birthday Project

[SUGA BIRTHDAY PROJECT] 🐾𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧🐾 This year we want to lend support to those who take care of the stray animals & pets. We hope this serves to motivate pet adoptions & better care of stray canines. Any amount you donate will be appreciated 💜 pic.twitter.com/PPjmop4RMV — SUGA Pakistan🇵🇰⁷ | #MinMarch 🎂 (@Yoongi_Pakistan) March 4, 2022

Donation Drive By Save The Music Foundation

Donation Drive For Breast Cancer Patients In Malaysia

YOONGI FOR CHARITY ; CANCER 🐱🎗 To celebrate the birthday of our talented SUGA, we opened this donation project to give help towards breast cancer patients in Malaysia by donating it to “Breast Cancer Foundation”. 🗓: Mar 1 - Mar 8 Any amount is appreciated! 💜@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/1OPDTvfQw0 — BTS Malaysia ARMY⁷ (@MY_btsarmy) March 1, 2022

Billboard For Suga's Birthday

Suga's Birthday Celebration In South Korea

Min Yoongi's Birthday Hoardings

SUGA BIRTHDAY PROJECTS( part 1) We organised an outdoor advertisement for Suga day which will run for one month. In Kampala opposite Sheraton Hotel.#SUGABirthday#HappyBirthdayYoongi#AgustD@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/ZoPlXbNdLh — BTS UGANDA 🇺🇬 MIN MARCH (@BTSUGANDA2) March 1, 2022

Watch: BTS' Suga Goes Live On His 29th Birthday

