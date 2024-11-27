In a bizarre incident, a young man was beaten by shopkeepers after being caught dancing in a bra while filming a reel for Instagram in the middle of Insar Bazaar in Haryana's Panipat. The man, filming an Instagram reel with his friend, attracted uncomfortable glances from women shoppers, prompting the shopkeepers to take action. In a viral video, shopkeepers are seen slapping the man, who later apologised and promised not to repeat the act. Reportedly, the man explained his actions as part of his social media content, claiming it generates income and attracts followers. After a stern warning, the shopkeepers allowed him to leave. Fashion or Obscenity?: Woman Roams Chappan Market in Bra and Denim for Instagram Reels In Indore, Apologises After Viral Video Draws Backlash.

Man in Bra Beaten by Shopkeepers in Panipat Market

मेरे हिसाब से इनका ठीक इलाज हो रहा है. उम्मीद है रील का भूत इनका उतर गया होगा ये रीलबाज बीच बाज़ार में नाच अश्लील हरकतें कर रहा था मौके पर कुछ लोगों ने पकड़ कूट दिया. मामला हरियाणा के पानीपत का है. pic.twitter.com/o4Vj27KCSS — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 26, 2024

