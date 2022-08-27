Former basketball player and sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal, or just Shaq posted a funny video on Instagram “getting almost knocked out” by social media star Hasbulla Magomedov! The 50-year-old regarded as one of the greatest basketball players and centers of all time took to photo and video sharing-platform to share this fun clip. Standing at 3 feet 3 inches tall, Hasbulla Magomedov is quite pumped up punching 7 feet 1 inch Shaq!

Watch Video of Hasbulla Magomedov Knocking Shaq Out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

