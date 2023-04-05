Delhi Metro tales are full of quarrels these days. People in the national capital seem so frustrated that they cannot tolerate even the slightest from their fellow passengers. Although there is a separate compartment for women, fights among women are probably higher. Another video of two women fighting over a seat has made rounds on the Internet. They physically and verbally assaulted each other. As one of the women hit, the other sprayed a spray used for self-defence. Also, they abused each other, which is not expected inside the metro premises. Delhi Metro Compartment Sees Heated Argument Between Two Passengers Over Seat, Video Goes Viral.

Coughing Inside Metro After Paper Spray

one more scene in Delhi metro pic.twitter.com/iQn9VJkvtI — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 1, 2023

