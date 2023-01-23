Snake catcher Josh Turner of the Everglades Python Snatchers caught an enormous 16 feet Burmese python with his bare hands. The serpent was found slithering around in the bushes at the Big Cypress National Reserve in the South of Florida. The reptile catcher caught the 88-pound with lots of hustle-bustle, and the heart-stopping video of the same was shared on Facebook. The caption of the footage has something to say about these species of vipers, "They have devastated the native wildlife, and every snake removed helps save hundreds of native wildlife over the course of the snakes life." Giant Snake Caught! Largest Burmese Python Ever Captured After Wildlife Biologists Nab the 215 Pounds Wild Reptile in Florida; Watch Video & Photo.

Here's The Video Of The Deadly Catch:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)