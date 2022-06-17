Russia's largest natural gas field caught fire overnight. The fire erupted after a pipeline burst near one of the production units. The Urengoy is Russia’s biggest natural gas field with reserves up to 10 trillion cubic meters, located 3,500km east of Moscow. The fire has been extinguished, and production has not been affected, Russian gas giant Gazprom said later on Thursday.

