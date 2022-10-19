Luxury brand Hugo Boss' blue flip-flop slippers have left the internet baffled! Netizens couldn't digest that the ordinary slippers that are usually reserved for bathrooms in desi households are being sold at such hefty amount! Priced at ₹8,990, the fashion brand's product was not well-received by the public that called it 'bathroom slippers'. Twitterverse reacted by sharing funny memes and jokes about the expensively-priced Hugo Boss' slippers. See how desis can't buzzed the social media platform with hysterical puns and memes. Diwali ki Safai Funny Memes, Diwali 2022 Witty Jokes, Relatable Movie Videos, GIFs, Amusing Puns and Pictures That Will Lighten Up Your Mood As You Start Pre-Festival Cleaning

Funny Memes and Jokes About Hugo Boss' 9K Slipper

Too Much To Ask?

Really!

Same Same..?

I got them in 2017 for 250 pic.twitter.com/gStN3k5OmD — Not Tanya (@viralbiryani) October 16, 2022

Hmm..

Bhai 160 me li thi maine pic.twitter.com/6LlBEd7gBE — VK (@MrTryHard4all) October 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)