A New Jersey firefighter’s birthday party took a shocking turn when he publicly confronted his wife over alleged infidelity in front of stunned guests. In a now-viral video, he began with a heartfelt speech, hinting at a surprise for his wife. However, after a kiss, he dropped the bombshell: “I know everything,” accusing her of cheating and taking Plan B pills. Despite her denials, he threatened to reveal evidence, leaving the crowd in disbelief. What was meant to be a joyful celebration quickly became a public spectacle, ending with the firefighter kicking his wife out and declaring the gathering a “divorce party.” US: Kangaroo Spotted Hopping Through Traffic in Florida’s St Cloud; Video Goes Viral.

New Jersey Firefighter Turns Birthday Bash Into Divorce Drama

Firefighter shocks his friends and family when he turns his birthday party into a divorce party after finding out his wife was cheating on him. The man is believed to be a New Jersey firefighter. The man was filmed getting behind a mic to talk about his wife when he suddenly… pic.twitter.com/Yt0gV5Rb55 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)