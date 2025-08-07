A video of Minnesota meteorologist Nick Jansen texting during a live weather broadcast has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online. The clip shows Jansen briefly checking his phone while updating viewers about severe storms in the Twin Cities on July 28. Critics called the move “unprofessional,” but Jansen later revealed he was texting his wife, Angie, to confirm she and their 5-month-old daughter, Jamie, had taken shelter in the basement. In a Facebook post, Jansen hit back at the criticism, saying, “I’m a husband and a father first… That’s not unprofessional, that’s being human.” He added that while he takes his job seriously, his family’s safety came first in that moment. Support poured in online, with thousands praising his priorities. Jansen later thanked viewers for their overwhelming kindness, calling the response “incredibly touching.” US: Double Tornado Rips Through Minnesota and South Dakota Amid Severe Weather, Video Surfaces.

Nick Jansen Defends Texting Wife On-Air During Live Storm Coverage

🚨METEOROLOGIST TEXTS HIS WIFE DURING LIVE BROADCAST - AND VIEWERS BLASTED HIM FOR IT Nick Jansen texted live on air to warn his wife and baby to get to the basement. Viewers called it “unprofessional.” pic.twitter.com/MbcVR5IWFH — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) August 6, 2025

