A double tornado tore through parts of Minnesota and South Dakota over the weekend, causing severe weather disruptions but no reported injuries. Near Madison, Minnesota, and Altamont, South Dakota, tornadoes touched down amid heavy rainfall and strong winds. Reportedly, in Minnesota’s Carver County alone, five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes struck early Sunday, June 29, affecting areas like Victoria, Waconia, Cologne, and St. Bonifacius. Two additional tornadoes were observed near Canby on Saturday evening. The National Weather Service is currently assessing storm damage to confirm the total number of tornadoes. Monster Storm Across US Sparks Threat of Tornadoes, Fire, Killing at Least 16.

Double Tornado Hits Minnesota, South Dakota

🇺🇸 DOUBLE TORNADO STRIKE ROCKS U.S. MIDWEST Long-range twisters showed up like uninvited party crashers near Madison, Minnesota, and Altamont, South Dakota. They didn’t bring snacks, just chaos and debris. No injuries reported yet, but yeah, Mother Nature’s in one of those… pic.twitter.com/evdm0dk8fU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)