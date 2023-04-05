Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman has been brutally trolled on social media for wearing a bulletproof helmet while heading towards an anti-terror court in Lahore on Tuesday (April 4). He has been granted interim bail till April 13. As many as three cases have been hovering over his head concerning the quarrel outside his house last month between the police and his supporters. Imran Khan Unhurt After Car in Former Pakistan PM's Convoy Meets With Accident While Heading Towards Islamabad For Hearing in Toshakhana Case (Watch Videos).

Viral Video of Former Pak PM Imran Khan

The bucket on Former #Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is for the security of his head.pic.twitter.com/cRVGz7lQ0P — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) April 4, 2023

Funny Comparision of Imran Khan's Appearance

Indians Taking Dig At Pakistan's Security

Nothing just our Peaceful Neighbour's Former PM going to present in Anti-terrorism court in Lahore 😂🤣#ImranKhan #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/xFEbGpbOFA — Ashutosh Pandey (@Iashutoshp) April 4, 2023

Bulletproof Helmet Trolled

