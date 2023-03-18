Three vehicles in Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's convoy met with an accident on Saturday while heading to Islamabad in connection with a hearing of Toshakhana case. The former Pakistan PM is fortunately unhurt in the incident. A court in Islamabad is set to resume the hearing of the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, who has been avoiding arrest despite efforts by law enforcement personnel to apprehend him for skipping multiple previous hearings. Imran Khan Says ‘Ready To Talk for the Sake of Pakistan’s Interests and Democracy’.

Imran Khan’s Convoy Meets With Accident

A vehicle in the convoy of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan met with an accident as he heads to Islamabad in connection with the hearing into the Toshakhana case: Pak media pic.twitter.com/kdLxTWwIGQ — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

En route to #Islamabad, 3 vehicles from ex-#Pakistan PM #ImranKhan's convoy met with an accident@RishabhMPratap reports | #BreakingNews Watch full story on Mirror Now 📺 Tata Play 612, Airtel 394, Videocon d2h/Dish TV 899/733, Sun Direct 570 pic.twitter.com/rU0yap1cMY — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) March 18, 2023

Imran Khan Unhurt in the Accident

