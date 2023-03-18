Three vehicles in Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's convoy met with an accident on Saturday while heading to Islamabad in connection with a hearing of Toshakhana case. The former Pakistan PM is fortunately unhurt in the incident. A court in Islamabad is set to resume the hearing of the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, who has been avoiding arrest despite efforts by law enforcement personnel to apprehend him for skipping multiple previous hearings. Imran Khan Says ‘Ready To Talk for the Sake of Pakistan’s Interests and Democracy’.

