People paid tributes after Indian army’s assault dog Zoom, who had received two gunshot wounds during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, succumbed while undergoing treatment on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, Zoom passed away around 12 pm at the Advance Field Veterinary Hospital. “He was responding well till around 11.45 am when he suddenly started gasping and collapsed,” army officials said. Indian Army's Assault Dog 'Zoom', Injured During Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on October 10, Dies

People Pay Heartfelt Tributes to Zoom:

RIP Zoom. He sacrificed his life to save many. https://t.co/6M6akQa35x — Rakesh Mohan Chaturvedi (@_Rakesh_RC) October 13, 2022

RIP Zoom. He passed away around 12 noon today, after taking 02 bullet shots and killing 02 terrorist in an encounter in #Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/hw2zxMabTw — M G 🇮🇳 (@mgnayak5) October 13, 2022

#Zoom Army dog Zoom passed away today ☹️🥺 RIP Zoom Rest in Power braveheart 🇮🇳 Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1xAtpqJnHl — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) October 13, 2022

A Hero gone 💔 pic.twitter.com/VO6JqjkGbZ — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) October 13, 2022

𝗥𝗜𝗣 𝗭𝗼𝗼𝗺 India has lost his brave soldier zoom . Rip Zoom 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/eWtL1Ze4IL — Shiv Bahadur Maurya, (@ShivBah89376481) October 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)