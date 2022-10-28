The intense face-off between an Indian grey mongoose and a king cobra is going crazy viral online. The clip shared on Instagram by the page beautiful_new_pix shows the carnivorous mammal and the highly-venomous snake dodging each other's attack. After a while, the mongoose managed to overpower the viper and eat it by grabbing its head in its mouth. It's rare to stumble upon such a ferocious fight! King Cobra Vs Indian Grey Mongoose! Deadly Snake Engages in Intense Face-Off With the Carnivorous Mammal in Mud Water; Video Goes Viral.

Watch The Viral Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature | Travel | adventure (@beautiful_new_pix)

