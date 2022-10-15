A viral video of a ferocious battle between a King Cobra and an Indian Grey Mongoose (Nevla) has left the internet startled. The clip shared on Instagram by the page ‘wildanimalia’ with the caption: ‘Mongoose vs Cobra’ shows the deadly cobra and the carnivorous mammal attacking each other and dodging each other’s bites when the mongoose finally captures the viper in its mouth. But the serpent manages to escape its grasp. Kingsnake EATS Timber Rattlesnake After a Horrific Fight, Watch Stomach-Churning Video of Snakes That’s Going Viral.

Guess Who Won?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animalia - Animal (@wildanimalia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)