An Indian man named Aditya Pacholi recently made a Guinness World Record for tying a turban at the fastest speed of 14.16 seconds. The video shows Aditya Pacholi tying a turban with rapid speed on another man who is sitting on a chair. The Guinness World Records took to their Instagram handle to share the video of Aditya Pacholi tying the turban. Check the viral video of this unique world record here. World's Largest T-Shirt: Romania Creates Guinness World Record With Almost 109m-Long Tee (Watch Video).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

