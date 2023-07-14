India launched its homegrown Chandrayaan-3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 14. According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to make a descent on the Moon on August 23 and August 24. As ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Indians are celebrating with full enthusiasm by sharing messages on social media. Chandrayaan 3 Launched: ISRO Launches Spacecraft Onboard Rocket LVM3 From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota as India's Third Moon Mission Begins (Watch Video).

Chandrayaan-3 Launched

Chandrayaan-3 Soars Into Space

Successful Launch of Chandrayaan-3

Proud Indians

#PRIDE TIME FOR INDIANS:- Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches #Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. #Chandrayaan3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. https://t.co/OMSw96NwiI pic.twitter.com/LNh7EatiWi — Manohar Kesari (@twittmanohar) July 14, 2023

ISRO Launches Chandrayaan-3

Indian Space Research Organisation, @isro launches #Chandrayaan3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms. An unprecedented moment 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l1mroejQoM — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) July 14, 2023

