IKEA Singapore, famous for its meatballs has recently launched a splendidly Black Charcoal Cheese Hot Dog bun on Nov. 1, 2021, and it will be on sale for a month. The aesthetically disturbing snack bar will be sold for $2 for a month. Many online were disturbed by the appearance of the black hot dog, it is not the first time this has been offered. The bun, long chicken sausage, and cheese filling inside the tuber everything is jet black in colour. However, the sausage is slightly longer than the regular IKEA hot dog bar size and can't be eaten in one mouth.

Do You Want To Try The Black Hot Dog?

Black charcoal-flavoured Hot Dog from IKEA, Singapore. Apparently even the cheese filling inside is black. NGL, I am intrigued... pic.twitter.com/CCBNfdJ60w — Conrad Barwa (@ConradkBarwa) December 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)