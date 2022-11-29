Jio, one of India's leading telecom operators, has been down for several users today. Amid this, some users took to Twitter to complain about the outage. However, many others took to social media to share hilarious memes and jokes. Due to this, #Jiodown started trending in India. Jio Down: Reliance Jio Telecom Service Suffers Outage, Users Complains of Not Being Able To Make Calls, Send SMS.

Itni Khushi:

Please Let Us Know:

Haanji:

Jio users unable to make calls#Jiodown User be like... pic.twitter.com/8oQV7RAjne — Krupesh Kothari (@krupeshakothari) November 29, 2022

Hahaha:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)