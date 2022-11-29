Reliance Jio is facing an outage as many Jio users are unable to make or receive calls as well as send SMS. Reportedly, the outage started early morning on November 29. Amid this, several users took to Twitter to share their discomfort. AIIMS Delhi Server Down: Hackers Demand Rs 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency As Ransomware Attack Keeps Online Services Suspended for 6th Day .

Jio Down:

Jio network down? Unable to make calls.#Jiodown — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 29, 2022

Services Down Since Hours:

@JioCare @reliancejio mobile services are down since an hour! Total cut out on all JIO connections. What’s wrong????? #Jiodown — Steve (@steve_dsilva) November 28, 2022

Jio Outage:

#Jiodown @JioCare Incoming and outgoing mobile services are down since today morning. Internet access is available. Please check and clear, also a notification would be appreciated when the services are down. — Shabin Thomas (@ShabinThomas3) November 29, 2022

Check It:

#Jiodown I am unable to call someone . The voice call services are not working since morning . When the services will get restored...??? Location :- Charkop , Mumbai-400067@JioCare @reliancejio — Yash Essential 🇮🇳 (@yashh_essential) November 29, 2022

