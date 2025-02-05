Iconic Italian-American actress Julia Fox strips down to nothing as she rides the New York City subway for a new beauty campaign. The actress sans clothing was certainly not something commuters expected. But her jaw-dropping look was all for a good cause. The actress' risqué fashion moment was part of beauty brand MAC’s campaign for its new nude lipstick. In the new beauty campaign, Julia wears nothing but two strategically placed red censor bars with the texts ‘I only wear’ and ‘MAC.’ She completes the look with shimmery lavender eyeshadow, smudged liner and bleached brows. Beige lipstick, dramatic eyelashes, a hint of red blush and blonde pin-up curls complete her bold look. View her pictures below. Ashley Graham Bares It All in Latest Maternity Photoshoot, Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump In Nude Snap!

Julia Fox Strips for New Beauty Campaign

Julia Fox's Risqué Fashion Moment

