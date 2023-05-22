Julia Fox has nailed it. The 33-year-old actress and model pushed fashion boundaries at The Art of Elysium Paradis 25th Anniversary event in Cannes, France. The actress was seen wearing a very clear corset-type top, which showed off her breasts. It was paired with a full, two-tiered white skirt for the party. No doubt it is daring and stylish at the same time. Salma Hayek at Cannes 2023: Frida Actress Flaunts Her Desirable Curves in a Figure-Hugging Purple Gown at French Riviera (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures here:

