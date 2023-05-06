A video of a man riding a bull in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh is going viral on social media. The 16-second video shows a man sitting on the bull and riding through the streets of Rishikesh. The video was shared on YouTube by a user named Satya Prakash Bharti. The YouTuber shared the video with the title "Boy Riding Bull in Rishikesh Uttrakhand". In the video, the man is also heard saying, "Kailash Pati Nath ki Jai Ho" as he rides the bull through the streets of Rishikesh. Bull Stomps on Man's Face, Raging Animal Mercilessly Attacks Him Before Running Away in Viral Video!.

Man Rides Bull on Streets of Uttarakhand

