The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, beat Prince William in a spin competition despite wearing high heels and a skirt. They were told they would be going against each other for about a 45-second long race Both went for a visit to the Welsh leisure centre. Ahead of St David's Day on March 01, the couple participated in these activities in Wales on Tuesday (February 28). BAFTA Awards 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Bring Royal Glamour to the Red Carpet!

Kate Middleton Beat Prince William in Spin Competition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Kate Beats Prince William Despite Wearing Skirt and Heels

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)