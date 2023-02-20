London [UK], February 20 (ANI): The British Academy of Film and Television Arts is hosting its annual Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, on Sunday.

All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominations with 14 followed by 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', each with ten nods.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Poses with Creed III Stars Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors at NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah (View Pic).

Before the awards, let's have a look at the glitz and glamour that the stars have unleashed on the red carpet.

The biggest of the stars are, no doubt, the new Prince and Princess of the Wales, William and Kate, who attended the awards the first time since 2020.

Also Read | DGA Awards 2023: Comedian Judd Apatow Roasts Hollywood Star Tom Cruise Over CGI.

For the 2023 ceremony, Kate continued her recent recycling of pieces from her personal archive. She wore the same one-shouldered Alexander McQueen gown, that she wore to the 2019 event. Although this time, she added cascading draping at the shoulder.

She added glamour to her monochromic look with a pair of shoulder-length gloves.

William was dressed in a classic black suit.

The royal couple missed the April 2021 ceremony due to the death of Prince Philip the day before.

However, last year, they were also absent from the ceremony. A BAFTA spokesperson told Variety at the time that this was due to "diary constraints."

Their absence is noticeable because they usually sit in the front row ground-level seats at Royal Albert Hall. The duo's presence usually adds extra glamour to the festivities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)