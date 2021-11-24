In a rare event, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka found currency notes in the pipeline of a PWD Junior Engineer during a raid. The ACB officials caught Junior engineer SM Biradar red-handed with more than Rs 50 lakh cash bundles hidden in the ceiling and inside a plastic pipeline at his residence in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted simultaneous search operations in 60 places across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials in various departments on charges of disproportionate assets. The cases were registered against 15 officers by a team of 8 SPs, 100 officers, and 300 staff. Kalaburagi | Total Rs 54 Lakhs in Cash Found During the Raid Including Rs 13 Lakhs.

