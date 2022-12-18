Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan (also spelt as Nussrat Jahan) is back with another beautiful and sensual Instagram reel. If her last trending video was about going super chic in a black bralette and denim, this new clip exudes her fondness for the colour red and Shah Rukh Khan! Yes, the 34-year-old who has extended her support to the Pathaan actor over the "Besharam Rang" controversy is now dedicating an entire Insta post to the Bollywood superstar. Nusrat Jahan, dressed in a gorgeous red saree with a one-shouldered blouse, is seen grooving to SRK’s Main Hoon Na soundtrack that also features his famous dialogue from the same film, “muh toh band karo uncle.”

Watch Video of Nusrat Jahan's Sexy Instagram Reel!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nussrat Jahan (@nusratchirps)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)