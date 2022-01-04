The lockdown period took a severe toll on mental and physical health. Online classes became the new normal, some people took out their yoga mat while others tried their hands on baking tools. One such person was, Shafi Vikraman from Kerala who made the most of the opportunity. Shafi enrolled for virtual courses offered by platforms like Coursera and WHO's learning portals and got a total of 145 degrees. All of the courses ranging from medical to cryptocurrency, and psychology were from overseas universities like Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton, and Wharton, etc.

Pursuit Of Knowledge

#Brightside: Quest for learning lands this #Kerala man at Yale, Princeton, Columbia... virtually! Shafi Vikraman earned certifications online for 130 courses from overseas universities, reports @aathiraharidas https://t.co/Cwvvq1SLRO via @NewIndianXpress — TNIE Kerala (@xpresskerala) January 2, 2022

