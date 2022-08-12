Dalip Singh Rana popular world over as The Great Khali left netizens curious, anxious, worried and amused on Friday. The 49-year-old former WWE star was papped outside the gym when he suddenly broke down in front of the camera. At the start of the video, The Great Khali appeared jovial till he was asked by some of the members of the paparazzi about his birthday plans. On this, Khali looked frozen, and he appeared to wipe his tears as he turned away from the camera. This abrupt emotional breakdown led to the internet buzzing with questions such as 'Why did Khali cry?' to 'Khali cried' to funny memes describing various reasons that could have possibly made the 7 feet 1 inch wrestler cry!

Here's The Video of The Great Khali Crying in Front of Paps!

what made Khali Sir cry? pic.twitter.com/mrFKUTdM5A — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 12, 2022

Here's How Twitterverse Reacted After Khali Cried

Now Stop Making All Of Us Cry!

Khali Sir ro kyu rahe ho? 2019 wala Dhoni ka runout yaad aagaya kya pic.twitter.com/GG41BSUfEw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 12, 2022

Fair Point

Khali Sir after watching my loneliness😔 https://t.co/hGm8VP8aRz — RISH (@Rishabh__18) August 12, 2022

Why, Just Why Did You Cry?

Me When Khali Sir started crying : pic.twitter.com/DqJH62ZY2T — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) August 12, 2022

That Is Me

HAHAHHAA

My Life Motto

Quite Possible

The actual reason why Khali sir cried. pic.twitter.com/9xqPC4PDCV — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) August 12, 2022

