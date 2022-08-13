A scary video of a huge King Cobra trying to bite a kid has gone viral on social media. In the video, the over 2 meters long venomous snake can be seen slowly crossing the path in front of the house in an unnamed residential locality, where a mom and his child are coming out. The child almost stepped on the head of the snake which was rattling just below its foot, noticing it, the snake moves back. Meanwhile, the kid's mom who noticed the spitting cobra took the kid over her arms and saved him.

Watch Video:

Everybody reacted the way they shud . Snake defensive, child panicked and mother composed. Finally everything ended well 🍀 pic.twitter.com/uGjKTp8EO5 — Thinker (@Thinker_Indus) August 12, 2022

