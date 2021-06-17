Kim Kardashians poop-themed birthday party for daughter North fuels hilarious reactions from Twiteratis. Have a look for yourself.

North West is one of the richest 8 year olds in the world and she asked for a poop themed birthday party….. shit…. — sc000ter (@KilcullenMegan) June 15, 2021

North West having a poop-themed birthday party and forcing all of her friends to dress up like like poop might be the thing that finally breaks my brain beyond repair. pic.twitter.com/n79SkRyIep — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) June 16, 2021

North having a poop emoji themed birthday party is cringe. Normalize telling children hell no 🤣 — Dyme. (@dyme_dyme_dyme) June 15, 2021

North West having a poop emoji themed birthday party was not on my 2021 bingo — Adam Powell (@adampowell4321) June 16, 2021

not with north wanting a poop emoji theme birthday party lol 😭 like ?? geminis — Paris Morgan (@_100ks) June 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)